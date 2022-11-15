How is Sumo Logic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SUMO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at $7.86 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $7.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244950 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Haar Katherine sold 10,044 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 69,685 led to the insider holds 201,821 shares of the business.

McCord Jennifer sold 7,316 shares of SUMO for $64,388 on Sep 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 199,984 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,946 shares for $8.80 each. As a result, the insider received 78,734 and left with 360,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $17.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUMO traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 810.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.9M and the low estimate is $329.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.