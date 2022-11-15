I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in OmniAb Inc. (OABI).

After finishing at $2.95 in the prior trading day, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $2.90, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822400 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OABI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Cochran Jennifer R. bought 30,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 92,928 led to the insider holds 55,226 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah bought 15,000 shares of OABI for $43,800 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 36,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,597 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.5760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.6958.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 946.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.78M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company.