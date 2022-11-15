In spite of Synopsys Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Synopsys Inc.’s stock clocked out at $330.68, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $331.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897900 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

On September 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $445.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $440.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $440 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when VALLEE ROY sold 9,000 shares for $359.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,233,356 led to the insider holds 1,802 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 2,000 shares of SNPS for $720,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 5,346 shares after completing the transaction at $360.00 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,464 shares for $365.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,266,050 and left with 22,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $391.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 304.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 313.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNPS traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.99 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $10, with 13 analysts recommending between $10.39 and $8.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.