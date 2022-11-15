In the case of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), what’s next?

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) closed the day trading at $0.62 down -3.83% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0247 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351640 shares were traded. FUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5346.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUV traded about 947.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUV traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 39.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 17.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 11.83M, compared to 9.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.00% and a Short% of Float of 30.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$1.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, Arcimoto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88M, an estimated increase of 79.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43M, an increase of 727.50% over than the figure of $79.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39M, up 171.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115M and the low estimate is $40M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 507.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.