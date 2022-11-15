In the case of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), what’s next?

The closing price of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) was $0.90 for the day, up 3.10% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601245 shares were traded. CRIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 9,499 led to the insider holds 64,877 shares of the business.

Dentzer James E sold 2,406 shares of CRIS for $7,651 on Jan 27. The President & CEO now owns 67,971 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4249.

Shares Statistics:

CRIS traded an average of 2.29M shares per day over the past three months and 572.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.51M. Insiders hold about 5.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.79M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.32M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.