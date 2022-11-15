In the case of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM), what’s next?

The closing price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) was $33.63 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $33.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1906135 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Lombardi Brandon F. sold 7,683 shares for $32.49 per share. The transaction valued at 249,621 led to the insider holds 45,762 shares of the business.

Hilgendorf Stacy W. sold 9,440 shares of SFM for $302,080 on Nov 09. The VP, Controller now owns 10,902 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Neal John Scott, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 2,565 shares for $29.94 each. As a result, the insider received 76,796 and left with 40,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.63.

Shares Statistics:

SFM traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.65M. Shares short for SFM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 14.40M, compared to 12.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.