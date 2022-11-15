In What Direction Will Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BILL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) was $123.11 for the day, down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $125.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2307787 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BILL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 784.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Aji Rajesh A. sold 10,417 shares for $117.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,226,676 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CAKEBREAD STEVEN sold 20,000 shares of BILL for $2,268,844 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 953 shares after completing the transaction at $113.44 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Rettig John R., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 6,008 shares for $104.10 each. As a result, the insider received 625,436 and left with 24,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $345.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.95.

Shares Statistics:

BILL traded an average of 2.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.35M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.4M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.