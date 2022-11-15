Invest in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.64 in the prior trading day, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) closed at $0.71, up 11.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0736 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813062 shares were traded. BLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Maxim Group on May 18, 2017, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

On February 13, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Maxim Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLRX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3755.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 698.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Shares short for BLRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 181.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 408.3k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.6.