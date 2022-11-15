Invest in Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) closed at $8.34 in the last session, up 27.91% from day before closing price of $6.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649895 shares were traded. ISIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISIG has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISIG traded on average about 9.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.97M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ISIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 26.09k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.