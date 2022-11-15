Invest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $7.23 in the prior trading day, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) closed at $7.99, up 10.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223091 shares were traded. TUSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TUSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on September 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6.50 previously.

Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when SMITH ARTHUR L sold 20,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 141,324 led to the insider holds 163,368 shares of the business.

WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 10,382 shares of TUSK for $22,578 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 22,434,125 shares after completing the transaction at $2.17 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $2.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,400 and bolstered with 22,423,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUSK has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.88M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TUSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 171.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.