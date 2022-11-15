Invest in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed at $20.64 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $21.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685595 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On November 17, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2020, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Love Colin sold 6,324 shares for $14.59 per share. The transaction valued at 92,267 led to the insider holds 765,735 shares of the business.

Franchi Jean M. sold 3,436 shares of REPL for $50,131 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 95,099 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Esposito Pamela, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,507 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 51,167 and left with 229,402 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $35.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REPL traded on average about 279.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.9 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$4.14.