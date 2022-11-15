Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $16.28 down -4.29% from its previous closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16849282 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 09, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.

On June 08, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $15.Wedbush initiated its Underperform rating on June 08, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 346,438 led to the insider holds 86,434 shares of the business.

GIC Private Ltd bought 3,898 shares of AFRM for $116,940 on Apr 29. The 10% Owner now owns 4,499,514 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, GIC Private Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 28,038 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 844,785 and bolstered with 4,495,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $159.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFRM has traded an average of 12.84M shares per day and 19.26M over the past ten days. A total of 290.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.13M with a Short Ratio of 40.90M, compared to 37.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.