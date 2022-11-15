Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $2.41 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7678898 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4598.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INO has traded an average of 5.74M shares per day and 7.37M over the past ten days. A total of 249.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.57M with a Short Ratio of 43.67M, compared to 45.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 18.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77M, up 134.90% from the average estimate.