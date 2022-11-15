Is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $49.74 in the last session, down -2.34% from day before closing price of $50.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146446 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $62.

On January 05, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Evans John M. sold 20,000 shares for $46.36 per share. The transaction valued at 927,203 led to the insider holds 103,000 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 30,000 shares of BEAM for $1,389,225 on Oct 31. The CEO now owns 1,058,520 shares after completing the transaction at $46.31 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, FMR LLC, who serves as the insider sold 551 shares for $54.25 each. As a result, the insider received 29,892 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $94.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEAM traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.05M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.10M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.