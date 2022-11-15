Is Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $15.54 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $15.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3277506 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BYND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 24, 2022, Reiterated its Underweight rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $25.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Moskowitz Beth sold 5,000 shares for $37.51 per share. The transaction valued at 187,550 led to the insider holds 24,179 shares of the business.

Moskowitz Beth sold 2,000 shares of BYND for $75,020 on Aug 10. The Chief Brand Officer now owns 22,358 shares after completing the transaction at $37.51 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $36.11 each. As a result, the insider received 90,275 and left with 6,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $85.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BYND traded on average about 3.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.00M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.74M with a Short Ratio of 23.44M, compared to 21.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37.29% and a Short% of Float of 45.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.27 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$5.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $98.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.44M to a low estimate of $80M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.43M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.55M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $464.7M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.97M and the low estimate is $361.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.