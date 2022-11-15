Is this a Prime Time To acquire Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) stock

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) closed at $0.15, down -8.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0189 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371536 shares were traded. GHSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GHSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2004.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 360.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.78M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.9M and the low estimate is $14.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.