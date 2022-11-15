Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock

After finishing at $2.97 in the prior trading day, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $3.08, up 3.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10557602 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 214,800 led to the insider holds 2,812,346 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $202,413 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 2,812,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider received 195,980 and left with 2,812,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1958.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 438.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.44M with a Short Ratio of 100.20M, compared to 79.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.39% and a Short% of Float of 27.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775M and the low estimate is $468M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 465.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.