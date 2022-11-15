It’s a good day to be an Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Fortinet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.52, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $56.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5686659 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $69.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Whittle John sold 3,125 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 171,875 led to the insider holds 12,876 shares of the business.

Xie Michael sold 8,267 shares of FTNT for $450,159 on Nov 02. The VP, Engineering & CTO now owns 29,772,120 shares after completing the transaction at $54.45 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Jensen Keith, who serves as the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 39,440 shares for $50.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,994,430 and left with 4,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTNT traded 5.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 786.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 12.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 30 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $1.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $811.5M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 32.10% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.