It’s a good day to be an Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock clocked out at $14.93, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $15.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3188640 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $47.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHG traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 885.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 873.31M. Shares short for PHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, PHG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.28B, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.16B and the low estimate is $17.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.