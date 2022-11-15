It’s a good day to be an Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) shareholder

In the latest session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) closed at $0.72 down -12.89% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610777 shares were traded. QNCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

For a deeper understanding of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 19.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has reached a high of $15.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0261.

For the past three months, QNCX has traded an average of 209.38K shares per day and 216.04k over the past ten days. A total of 36.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.56M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QNCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 13.86%.

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.33.