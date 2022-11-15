It’s an appealing income play to consider 9F Inc. (JFU)

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) closed at $0.21, down -8.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606625 shares were traded. JFU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2348 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2010.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JFU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFU has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2669, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7115.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 424.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 351.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.56M. Insiders hold about 47.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JFU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 394.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 78.21k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.