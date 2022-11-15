It’s an appealing income play to consider Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

The price of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at $29.69 in the last session, up 16.61% from day before closing price of $25.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5038730 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YOU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.

On July 26, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on July 26, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Cornick Kenneth L. sold 5,460 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 163,909 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Alclear Investments II, LLC sold 5,460 shares of YOU for $163,909 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.02 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Cornick Kenneth L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 77,291 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,321,822 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $51.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YOU traded on average about 959.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 636.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.91M, compared to 11.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.67% and a Short% of Float of 55.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $111.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.8M to a low estimate of $111M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.56M, an estimated increase of 65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.6M, an increase of 42.10% less than the figure of $65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.7M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.