It’s an appealing income play to consider LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

The price of LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) closed at $5.54 in the last session, down -5.30% from day before closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588780 shares were traded. LPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPL has reached a high of $10.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPL traded on average about 486.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 443.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 715.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.10M. Insiders hold about 51.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.45M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPL is 0.26, which was 0.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.9B. As of the current estimate, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, a decrease of -23.80% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.75B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.1B, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.98B and the low estimate is $17.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.