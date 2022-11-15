It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ALLETE Inc. (ALE) stock

The closing price of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) was $62.38 for the day, up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $60.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576500 shares were traded. ALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $66 from $53 previously.

On May 25, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $63.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ALLETE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALE has reached a high of $68.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.00.

Shares Statistics:

ALE traded an average of 334.26K shares per day over the past three months and 369.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.47, ALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 70.10% for ALE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.