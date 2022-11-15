It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) stock

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) closed the day trading at $0.41 down -12.77% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260259 shares were traded. OCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4874 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arno Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Last Andrew J. bought 20,000 shares of OCX for $17,400 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 70,170 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,400 and bolstered with 333,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7572, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0598.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCX traded about 344.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCX traded about 514.59k shares per day. A total of 113.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.