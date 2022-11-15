NEGG (Newegg Commerce Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) closed at $1.95 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682624 shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newegg Commerce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $22.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3169.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEGG has traded an average of 675.37K shares per day and 693.83k over the past ten days. A total of 371.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.30M. Insiders hold about 52.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 21.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.