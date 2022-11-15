OPNT (Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.10, up 111.58% from its previous closing price of $9.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859203 shares were traded. OPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Ruth Matthew R. sold 1,084 shares for $10.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,512 led to the insider holds 29,916 shares of the business.

Skolnick Phil sold 627 shares of OPNT for $7,430 on Jul 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 23,818 shares after completing the transaction at $11.85 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, O’Toole David D, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 779 shares for $11.10 each. As a result, the insider received 8,647 and left with 36,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPNT has reached a high of $37.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPNT traded 14.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OPNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 20.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$2.74, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.65, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.75 and -$10.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$4.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.5M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.34M, an estimated decrease of -77.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28M, a decrease of -69.00% over than the figure of -$77.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.78M, down -65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $26.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 179.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.