Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) closed at $17.40 in the last session, up 7.08% from day before closing price of $16.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694975 shares were traded. RPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 149,161 shares for $12.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,898,820 led to the insider holds 4,443,423 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 6,869 shares of RPTX for $90,752 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 4,368,757 shares after completing the transaction at $13.21 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 644,044 shares for $12.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,912,725 and bolstered with 4,364,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPTX has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPTX traded on average about 124.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 132.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RPTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.83 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.38 and -$3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.1, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.31 and -$3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.6M, down -44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.07M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 608.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.