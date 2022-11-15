SDC (SmileDirectClub Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed at $0.75 up 4.19% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0302 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456678 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7308.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SmileDirectClub Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,700 led to the insider holds 76,822 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $4.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5345.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SDC has traded an average of 3.47M shares per day and 2.48M over the past ten days. A total of 121.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.62M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.99M with a Short Ratio of 23.21M, compared to 23.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.97% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $110.15M to a low estimate of $94M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.68M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.38M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $488.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $561.91M and the low estimate is $406M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.