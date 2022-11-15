The name Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) closed at $1.37 up 3.01% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552203 shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3097.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Deignan Charles A. sold 8,833 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 18,461 led to the insider holds 351,366 shares of the business.

Ciulla Thomas sold 9,050 shares of CLSD for $19,276 on Jan 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 295,260 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, LASEZKAY GEORGE M, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,800 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider received 22,896 and left with 504,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5699.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLSD has traded an average of 173.11K shares per day and 457.4k over the past ten days. A total of 60.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.55M. Insiders hold about 11.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 495.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 520.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.57M, down -69.90% from the average estimate.