The name Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed at $0.24 down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0036 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555112 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2397 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2199.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0451.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRKN has traded an average of 2.98M shares per day and 815.66k over the past ten days. A total of 17.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.15M. Insiders hold about 62.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 32.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.3M and the low estimate is $124.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.