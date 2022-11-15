The name Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.98, up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2197616 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FYBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $25.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares for $29.09 per share. The transaction valued at 145,450 led to the insider holds 871,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $35.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FYBR traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 20.25M, compared to 13.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.