The name Proterra Inc. (PTRA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Proterra Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.30, up 6.10% from its previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3080531 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Covington JoAnn sold 3,492 shares for $6.09 per share. The transaction valued at 21,266 led to the insider holds 127,125 shares of the business.

Joyce Gareth T sold 3,395 shares of PTRA for $21,206 on Aug 26. The CEO and President now owns 377,806 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On May 26, another insider, Bailey Christopher L, who serves as the President, Powered & Energy of the company, sold 3,746 shares for $6.04 each. As a result, the insider received 22,640 and left with 327,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTRA traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 11.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.86M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $449.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.