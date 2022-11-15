The name Saia Inc. (SAIA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Saia Inc.’s stock clocked out at $254.40, up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $247.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602789 shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $234.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $213 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when EISNOR DI-ANN sold 456 shares for $224.04 per share. The transaction valued at 102,162 led to the insider holds 5,835 shares of the business.

RAMU RAYMOND R sold 13,474 shares of SAIA for $3,335,878 on Aug 12. The Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. now owns 3,279 shares after completing the transaction at $247.58 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ODELL RICHARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,717 shares for $235.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,528,355 and left with 13,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $365.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAIA traded 441.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 541.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.28M. Shares short for SAIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.8 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $13.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.81. EPS for the following year is $13.14, with 18 analysts recommending between $14.25 and $11.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $722.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $733.45M to a low estimate of $700.6M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $575.73M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.12M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $689.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $619M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 22.20% from the average estimate.