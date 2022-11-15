The name ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed at $3.79 up 72.27% from its previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76086172 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 100,737 led to the insider holds 445,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $78.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.7095.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBLT has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 381.1k over the past ten days. A total of 12.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.04M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 414.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 667k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.75 and -$6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.