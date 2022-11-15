There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) can be one of them

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed the day trading at $1.01 down -6.48% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1372543 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9359.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 540.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1826.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRT traded about 3.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRT traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.54M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.39M with a Short Ratio of 32.16M, compared to 28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.27.