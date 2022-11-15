There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) can be one of them

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) closed the day trading at $1.72 down -7.03% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6021064 shares were traded. RIDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIDE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

On November 12, 2021, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Burns Stephen S. sold 555,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 943,500 led to the insider holds 30,602,745 shares of the business.

Burns Stephen S. sold 4,205,000 shares of RIDE for $8,283,850 on Nov 08. The 10% Owner now owns 31,157,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.97 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Hightower Edward T., who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,600 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $6.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8229, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2318.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIDE traded about 4.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIDE traded about 9.02M shares per day. A total of 211.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 38.86M, compared to 40.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.65% and a Short% of Float of 18.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.5M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,626.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.