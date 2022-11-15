There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) can be one of them

The closing price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was $8.10 for the day, down -3.69% from the previous closing price of $8.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37258750 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Sankar Shyam sold 50,000 shares for $8.28 per share. The transaction valued at 413,790 led to the insider holds 2,005,434 shares of the business.

Buckley Jeffrey sold 3,414 shares of PLTR for $28,088 on Aug 24. The insider now owns 355,598 shares after completing the transaction at $8.23 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Sankar Shyam, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 75,161 shares for $8.23 each. As a result, the insider received 618,372 and left with 2,055,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.87.

Shares Statistics:

PLTR traded an average of 36.02M shares per day over the past three months and 51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 119.49M with a Short Ratio of 119.57M, compared to 126.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.