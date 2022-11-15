There are many powerful catalysts in the market: STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) can be one of them

The closing price of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) was $37.84 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $37.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3557246 shares were traded. STM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STMicroelectronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $52.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.12.

Shares Statistics:

STM traded an average of 4.07M shares per day over the past three months and 4.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 945.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 657.68M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, STM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.43B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.74B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.76B, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.62B and the low estimate is $15.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.