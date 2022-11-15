There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) can be one of them

The closing price of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) was $0.97 for the day, up 9.50% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0840 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669845 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8880.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2017, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8315.

Shares Statistics:

TOUR traded an average of 158.45K shares per day over the past three months and 169.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Shares short for TOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 795.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.