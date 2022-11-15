There are many powerful catalysts in the market: UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) can be one of them

The closing price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) was $4.83 for the day, up 10.02% from the previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3341484 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0757.

Shares Statistics:

TIGR traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.61M. Insiders hold about 24.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 9.41M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $250.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.