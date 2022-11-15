There is a good chance Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) closed at $10.47 in the last session, down -2.70% from day before closing price of $10.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622201 shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 26, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On December 09, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $13.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBI traded on average about 516.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 652.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.92M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $232.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.4M to a low estimate of $217.49M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.79M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.91M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.34M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $750.15M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $958.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.