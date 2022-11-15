There is a good chance Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) closed at $0.23, up 4.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622380 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2903, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 559.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.02M. Insiders hold about 26.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 788.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 180.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.