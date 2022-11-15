There is a good chance Volta Inc. (VLTA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.94 in the prior trading day, Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) closed at $0.97, up 2.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0252 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5007826 shares were traded. VLTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $2 from $7 previously.

On August 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $2.50.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $2.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4217, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4749.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.53M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 15.34M, compared to 18.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 98.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $108.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.