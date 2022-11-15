There Is Still Room For AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) was $14.27 for the day, up 5.08% from the previous closing price of $13.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3158156 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.

On January 05, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,292,460 led to the insider holds 55,844,391 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 9,173 shares of ABCL for $73,842 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 55,644,391 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 54,915 shares for $8.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 441,066 and bolstered with 55,635,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbCellera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $16.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

ABCL traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 20.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.53M with a Short Ratio of 18.23M, compared to 21.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.2M, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.9M and the low estimate is $86.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -65.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.