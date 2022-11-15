There Is Still Room For Eargo Inc. (EAR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) closed the day trading at $0.56 down -3.19% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593598 shares were traded. EAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5404.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brownie William sold 25,750 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 34,008 led to the insider holds 166,921 shares of the business.

Wu David James sold 10,120 shares of EAR for $9,622 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,542,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,886 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 13,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0197, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3259.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EAR traded about 6.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EAR traded about 763.95k shares per day. A total of 39.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$2.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Eargo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.87M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.12M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.5M and the low estimate is $31.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.