There Is Still Room For Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) was $7.94 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $8.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3459760 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.50 from $11 previously.

On August 08, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,700 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 21,681 led to the insider holds 492,802 shares of the business.

Farner Jay bought 24,600 shares of RKT for $197,538 on Nov 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,365,107 shares after completing the transaction at $8.03 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,800 shares for $7.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,476 and bolstered with 490,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 96.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $15.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

RKT traded an average of 3.40M shares per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.85M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.4M with a Short Ratio of 34.67M, compared to 30.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.92% and a Short% of Float of 29.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $888M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -65.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -58.10% over than the figure of -$65.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91B, down -51.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.