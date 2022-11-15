There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BIT Mining Limited (BTCM).

In the latest session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) closed at $0.19 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768010 shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1899.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BIT Mining Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3945.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTCM has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 86.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.39M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.