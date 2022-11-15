There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cybin Inc. (CYBN).

In the latest session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.46 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893623 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4692 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4409.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cybin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5909, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7064.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYBN has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 175.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.70M. Insiders hold about 29.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.17% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.