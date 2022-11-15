There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed the day trading at $12.48 down -22.05% from the previous closing price of $16.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188862 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MASS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 12, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 18,800 shares for $15.32 per share. The transaction valued at 288,016 led to the insider holds 500,642 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 11,200 shares of MASS for $164,416 on Oct 17. The President and CEO now owns 519,442 shares after completing the transaction at $14.68 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $16.94 each. As a result, the insider received 508,200 and left with 530,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $32.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MASS traded about 263.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MASS traded about 281.56k shares per day. A total of 31.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.97M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.86M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.54M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.47M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.21M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.46M and the low estimate is $65.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.